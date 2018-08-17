Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British rugby player Danny Cipriani leaves Jersey Magistrates' Court, Saint Helier, Jersey, one of the Channel Islands, on Thursday Aug. 16, 2018, where he pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and resisting arrest following an incident in a nightclub on the island. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
rugby union

England rugby player Cipriani fined for nightclub assault

0 Comments
ST HELIER, Jersey

A court has fined England rugby player Danny Cipriani 2,000 pounds ($2,500) after he pleaded guilty to assault and resisting arrest following an incident at a nightclub on an island in the English Channel.

Cipriani, who made his 16th appearance for England against South Africa in June, was fined 1,500 pounds for resisting arrest and 500 pounds for assault. He was also ordered to pay 250 pounds in compensation to a female police officer who bruised her neck.

The incident in St. Helier unfolded early Wednesday while Cipriani was on a pre-season tour of Jersey with new club Gloucester.

Gloucester chief executive Stephen Vaughan says Cipriani "will receive our full support."

England's Rugby Football Union has yet to comment on Cipriani's latest episode in a poor disciplinary record that includes previous court appearances for drunk driving.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo