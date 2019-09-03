Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England wing Nowell has appendix removed

LONDON

Winger Jack Nowell suffered another setback in his preparation for the Rugby World Cup when he had his appendix removed during England's training camp in Italy.

Nowell experienced pain when he arrived in Treviso last Wednesday, had the operation that night, and was released from hospital on Sunday.

He's missed all three of England's warmup games so far because of an ankle injury on June 1 in the Premiership final.

Nowell won't be involved in England's last warmup match on Friday against Italy at Twickenham, which meant his comeback match could be the World Cup opener on Sept. 22 against Tonga in Japan.

"He's in good spirits and is back running," England defense coach John Mithchell said.

"It's a sickness that you can't deal with too much and you lose a bit of weight, but we back Jack. It's about being supportive and making sure he gets healthy. His general ankle progression is in line with where he needs to be. He's right on target for us. I don't know how much weight he's lost but he looks lean."

