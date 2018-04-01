Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Stade Francais head coach Greg Cooper, seen here in January 2018, has been named as the new boss of Japanese side Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars Photo: AFP/File
rugby world cup 2019

Ex-Stade coach Cooper takes over at Japanese side Dynaboars

By PASCAL GUYOT
PARIS

Former Stade Francais head coach Greg Cooper has been named as the new boss of Japanese side Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars, the second-division club announced on Monday.

The 52-year-old New Zealander stepped down from his role in charge of French Top 14 strugglers Stade in January for personal reasons.

He will be assisted in Japan by his fellow former All Black Carl Hoeft as forwards coach.

Cooper left Stade after a 40-5 thrashing by Pau to return to New Zealand to take care of his sick daughter.

Ex-South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer will take over at the Parisian side at the end of the season, with Stade currently fighting to avoid relegation from the Top 14.

Japan is preparing to host the Rugby World Cup for the first time next year.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

