Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Fiji beat New Zealand Maori team 27-10

0 Comments
SUVA, Fiji

Fiji gave the first indication of its Rugby World Cup potential when it beat a strong New Zealand Maori team 27-10 Saturday in the fist match of a two-match series.

The Maori were strengthened by the selection of a large number of players, including recent All Blacks Nathan Harris and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, who narrowly missed selection in New Zealand's squad for the Rugby Championship.

But Fiji played magnificent running rugby, especially in the first half, to win by four tries to two. The win was its first over New Zealand Maori since 1957 and only the eighth in 30 meetings.

"I think there's a lot of individual talent in this team and we combined well today," Fiji captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu said. "When we work together as a team these are the results we can achieve."

The Fiji starting 15 contained 14 players based in Britain or Europe and they came together superbly after an intense training camp.

The Maori kicked away possession aimlessly in the first half and Fiji exploited counter-attacking opportunities, finding holes all over the Maori which missed 21 tackles. Fiji opened a 22-0 lead after 46 minutes.

The Maori rallied in the second half with two tries to winger Sean Wainui before center Waisea Nayacelevu sealed the win for Fiji with his second try.

Fiji opened the scoring with a try to Alivereti Veitokani who broke the defense off a pass from flyhalf Ben Volavola, who superbly picked up his runners.

Brilliant offloading made a try in the 32nd minute for back rower Viliami Mata.

The Maori lost flyhalf Otere Black to the sin-bin late in the first half and Fiji took advantage with the best try of the match to Nayacelevu. Volavola recovered a charged-down kick and made a break. The ball moved wide to left winger Eroni Sau who switched it back infield to Nayacelevu in a move than ranged 80 meters.

The teams meet again in Rotorua, New Zealand next weekend.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice