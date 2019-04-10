Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Folau's anti-gay post condemned as 'unacceptable'

1 Comment
SYDNEY

The governing body of Australian rugby has condemned an anti-gay post by Wallabies fullback Israel Folau on social media, saying it is "unacceptable" and "disrespectful."

Folau, one of the sport's top players, published a message on his Instagram account that said "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators. Hell awaits you."

Rugby Australia said its integrity unit was looking into the matter.

RA said "the content within the post is unacceptable. It does not represent the values of the sport and is disrespectful to members of the rugby community."

Folau was warned last year after making anti-gay comments on social media, but avoided any disciplinary action. He has publicly aired his anti-gay stance and opposition to same-sex marriage, with one previous message reading that God's plan for gay people was "HELL ... Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God."

Folau has played 73 games for Australia.

1 Comment
He is totally entitled to his beliefs but if those beliefs run counter to his employers he is also free to find another job. Disgusting bigotry disguised as a religious belief. Selective bible bashing is still hate speech. Qantas Wallabies need to rip his contract up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

