Folau's code of conduct hearing extended to a 3rd day

Australian rugby union player Israel Folau arrives for a Code of Conduct hearing in Sydney on Saturday.

rugby union

A code of conduct hearing to determine the playing future of Wallabies star Israel Folau will continue into a third day at the headquarters of Rugby Australia.

The 30-year-old outside back appeared before the hearing to fight Rugby Australia's decision to terminate his contract after he posted in mid-April on social media that gay people, along with other "sinners," will face damnation unless they repent.

On Sunday, Rugby Australia said the hearing, which began Saturday, would continue Tuesday.

Folau has played 73 test matches for Australia. In his most recent match for the New South Waratahs, Folau scored his 60th try, the most of any player in Super Rugby, breaking the record of former New Zealand winger Doug Howlett.

Folau has also played rugby league for Australia and top-flight Australian Rules football, and is generally regarded as one of the best multi-talented athletes the country has ever produced.

In February, Folau signed a multimillion-dollar contract extension to remain with the Waratahs and Australian rugby until the end of 2022. Just three months later, Folau finds himself in danger of having no future in the sport.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.