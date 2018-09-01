Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Although rated just a 50-50 chance of starting against South Africa, Israel Folau was back in the squad as the Wallabies search for their first win after back-to-back losses against the All Blacks Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Folau back as Wallabies look for opening win

0 Comments
By PETER PARKS
SYDNEY

Israel Folau has been rushed back into a revamped Australia squad for their upcoming Rugby Championship matches against South Africa and Argentina.

ACT Brumbies Player of the Year Rory Arnold as well as Queensland Reds pair Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Caleb Timu will also join the Wallabies squad.

Folau, who missed the second round match against New Zealand last weekend, only ran on his injured ankle for the first time last Friday.

Although rated just a 50-50 chance of starting against South Africa in Brisbane next Saturday coach Michael Cheika rushed him back into the squad as the Wallabies search for their first win after back-to-back losses against the All Blacks.

South Africa and Argentina have a win and a loss each after sharing the honours in their home and away matches.

Arnold, who last played for Australia in the 2017 Rugby Championship, has been brought back into the fold following stand out physical performances in recent club matches.

Paenga-Amosa and Timu both played against Ireland in the June Tests but did not appear against the All Blacks last month.

Prop Taniela Tupou, while included in the squad, has a question mark over his name because of a hamstring strain.

Wallabies squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Folau Fainga’a, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (capt), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Pete Samu, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Caleb Timu, Lukhan Tui, Taniela Tupou.

Backs: Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Matt Toomua

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Parks and Gardens

Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Satsumaimo Chocolate Truffles Is The Sweetest Autumn Recipe For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel

Feel Like a Superstar at MariCar: Become a Go-Kart Guide on Your Working Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel