Folau back as Wallabies look for opening win

Although rated just a 50-50 chance of starting against South Africa, Israel Folau was back in the squad as the Wallabies search for their first win after back-to-back losses against the All Blacks

rugby union

By PETER PARKS

Israel Folau has been rushed back into a revamped Australia squad for their upcoming Rugby Championship matches against South Africa and Argentina.

ACT Brumbies Player of the Year Rory Arnold as well as Queensland Reds pair Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Caleb Timu will also join the Wallabies squad.

Folau, who missed the second round match against New Zealand last weekend, only ran on his injured ankle for the first time last Friday.

Although rated just a 50-50 chance of starting against South Africa in Brisbane next Saturday coach Michael Cheika rushed him back into the squad as the Wallabies search for their first win after back-to-back losses against the All Blacks.

South Africa and Argentina have a win and a loss each after sharing the honours in their home and away matches.

Arnold, who last played for Australia in the 2017 Rugby Championship, has been brought back into the fold following stand out physical performances in recent club matches.

Paenga-Amosa and Timu both played against Ireland in the June Tests but did not appear against the All Blacks last month.

Prop Taniela Tupou, while included in the squad, has a question mark over his name because of a hamstring strain.

Wallabies squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Folau Fainga’a, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (capt), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Pete Samu, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Caleb Timu, Lukhan Tui, Taniela Tupou.

Backs: Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Matt Toomua

© 2018 AFP