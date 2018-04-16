Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Anti-gay uproar: Australia's Israel Folau Photo: AFP
rugby union

Folau ready to walk away from Australian rugby over beliefs

0 Comments
By SAEED KHAN
SYDNEY

Wallabies superstar Israel Folau says he is ready to walk away from his Rugby Australia contract as his religious faith is "more important to me than my career" after an uproar over anti-gay comments he posted online.

Folau, a devout Christian and one of the code's most marketable players, wrote on social media this month that God's plan for gay people was hell unless they repented their sins.

The 29-year-old defended his post late Monday on www.playersvoice.com.au, a website for sportspeople to air their views, saying he had written them "honestly and from the heart".

Folau also hit out at Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle for her comments about him after he was summoned to a meeting with the governing body, which has an inclusion policy to stop discrimination, over his anti-gay remarks.

Castle took no action against the dynamic fullback, but said the star had agreed to "think about" the impact of his posts and had acknowledged his comments could have been made "in a more respectful way".

"I felt Raelene misrepresented my position and my comments, and did so to appease other people, which is an issue I need to discuss with her and others at Rugby Australia," he wrote.

Folau revealed he told Castle he was ready to walk away from his contract immediately "if she felt the situation had become untenable -- that I was hurting Rugby Australia, its sponsors and the Australian rugby community to such a degree that things couldn't be worked through".

The offer to break the contract, which finishes this year, was not so he could return to rugby league, Folau added, amid speculation that several National Rugby League clubs were interested in signing him.

"At no stage over the past two weeks have I wanted that to happen," he added.

"This is not about money or bargaining power or contracts. It's about what I believe in and never compromising that, because my faith is far more important to me than my career and always will be."

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said last week that Folau's anti-gay remarks would not be tolerated if he opts to switch codes to league.

Folau played in Australia's NRL from 2007-10, moved to Aussie Rules for two years before switching codes again, this time to union, by signing with the New South Wales Waratahs.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Lifestyle

5 Of Tokyo’s Best Vintage And Used Clothing Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Festivals

Yamagata’s Ningen Shogi (Human Chess)

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Senkakuwan Bay

GaijinPot Travel

20 Images that Prove Cherry Blossoms in Japan Make Life Worth Living

GaijinPot Blog

History

Tomonoura

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Overcoming Cultural Boundaries With Chef Marybeth Boller

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain