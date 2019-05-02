Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's full-back Israel Folau said in a social media post that 'hell awaits' gay people Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Folau row splitting Wallaby camp: reports

0 Comments
By Ben STANSALL
SYDNEY

Controversy over rugby superstar Israel Folau's homophobic comments is reportedly threatening to divide Wallabies players ahead of the World Cup, with some unwilling to play with the controversial fullback and others feeling their religion is under attack.

Rugby Australia wants to sack the devoutly Christian Folau over a social media post that said "hell awaits" gay people and the matter will be heard at a code of conduct hearing on Saturday.

But the Australian newspaper reported that if Folau wins the case -- saving his multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract -- a number of Wallabies could "make themselves unavailable" to play with him.

It did not say how many were considering a boycott but pointed to a string of comments critical of Folau by senior players and management.

Just last week, Wallabies director of rugby Scott Johnson backed Rugby Australia's move to ax Folau, saying "we want a game that includes everyone".

Rugby Australia feels it has no choice but to act after Folau escaped sanction last year after sparking outrage with another anti-gay social media post.

Further complicating the situation is anger among some players from Pacific Islander backgrounds that the Folau case has led to their religious beliefs being targeted.

Centre Samu Kerevi faced online criticism after posting a Christian message over Easter, with prop Taniela Tupou rushing to his defence.

"Might as well sack me and all the other Pacific Islands rugby players around the world because we have the same Christian beliefs," he said in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

"I will never apologize for my faith and what I believe in, religion (has) got nothing to do with rugby anyway."

A split among his players is the last thing Wallabies coach Michael Cheika wants as he looks to build momentum for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Cheika has vowed not to select Folau for the tournament because of his "disrespectful" comments.

Australia, finalists in 2015, are currently ranked sixth in the world.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog