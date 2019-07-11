Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Foley leaves Waratahs and Super Rugby; set to play in Japan

0 Comments
SYDNEY

New South Wales Waratahs flyhalf Bernard Foley will leave Super Rugby to "pursue overseas opportunities" and is expected to sign with a Japanese club.

Foley has previously played in Japan, featuring for the Ricoh Black Rams after the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but he played just one season for the team. Australian media reported Friday that Foley is set to join Kubota Spears in Japan's Top League, with a deal yet to be announced by the club.

The 29-year-old Foley will leave the Waratahs as their most-capped flyhalf with 119 matches and one of its top 10 overall, since making his Super Rugby debut in 2011 against Auckland.

"It's not been an easy decision and one that took a great deal of thought, but to be moving on from the Waratahs is certainly a bittersweet feeling," Foley said on the Waratahs' website Friday.

Foley is in South Africa with the Wallabies as they prepare for their first Rugby Championship match next Saturday against South Africa in Johannesburg.

"The Waratahs gave me my first opportunity at professional rugby and I've grown so much as a player and a person during my time here, playing with some of the game's greats and making friendships that will last a lifetime," Foley said.

Foley is eligible to return to the Wallabies because he has reached the 60-test threshold required for overseas-based Australian players. Cooper has played 70 tests but was not named in Wallabies coach Michael Cheika's Rugby Championship squad.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Landmark

Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tenki No Ko (Weathering with You): The Story, Themes, and Music Revealed So Far

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Outdoors

Tokorozawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

7Pay Shut Down After $500,000 Is Stolen From Users

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Soft and Chewy Sudachi (Japanese Baby Lime) Cookies

Savvy Tokyo