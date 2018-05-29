Former Olympic swimmer Hanae Ito joins Rugby World Cup 2019 as 'Dream Supporter'

The Rugby World Cup 2019 Organising Committee on Monday announced that former Japanese Olympic swimmer Hanae Ito has joined Rugby World Cup 2019 as a "Dream Supporter."

A keen rugby fan, Ito competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics. The Dream Supporters are a group of Japanese athletes from various sporting disciplines who lend their support to extending the reach and awareness of Rugby World Cup 2019 to sports fans outside of the traditional Japanese Rugby supporter base.

Ito joins an impressive group of Dream Supporters that include figure skater Nobunari Oda, judoka Ayumi Tanimoto, Formula One driver Satoru Nakajima, soccer player Yasutaro Matsuki, hammer thrower Koji Murofushi and U.S. Olympic volleyball representative Yoko Zetterlund.

© Rugbyworldcup.com