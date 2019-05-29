Former Springboks coach de Villiers fired by Zimbabwe

rugby union

Former Springboks coach Peter de Villiers has been fired by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union for unauthorized absence from work.

De Villiers was fired last month, according to internal ZRU documents, but has indicated he will appeal his dismissal in a labor court.

The documents spell out how De Villiers, who was South Africa's coach from 2008-11, failed to return to work in Zimbabwe after a vacation last year. He was suspended and later fired following a disciplinary hearing.

De Villiers was hired by Zimbabwe on a two-year contract in February 2018 with the aim of getting the southern African country back to the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1991.

Not only did Zimbabwe fail to make the World Cup, it was nearly relegated from Africa's top-tier competition.

