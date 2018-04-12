Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France to face South Africa, Argentina and Fiji in November

PARIS

France is to host South Africa, Argentina and Fiji in November rugby tests.

South Africa will visit the Stade de France in Paris on Nov 10, with the French traveling to Lille to play Argentina at the Stade Pierre Mauroy one week later.

France then returns to Paris for the Fiji game on Nov 24.

South Africa has won the past six meetings against France, including four last year. The Springboks' 18-17 victory at the Stade de France in November heaped the pressure on then-coach Guy Noves, who was fired soon after.

France won 27-0 in Argentina two years ago in Tucuman. But the Pumas triumphed on their last trip to France, winning 18-13 in Paris in 2014.

France has won all nine tests against Fiji, winning 40-15 the last time they met four years ago in Marseille.

