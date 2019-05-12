French scrum-half Parra faces World Cup fitness fight

Morgan Parra is in a race for World Cup fitness after suffering an ankle injury

rugby union

By ANDY BUCHANAN

Veteran French scrum-half Morgan Parra was Saturday facing a World Cup fitness battle after an ankle injury suffered in Clermont's European Challenge Cup triumph over La Rochelle ruled him out of the rest of the season.

Club captain Parra will definitely miss the Top 14 play-offs for which Clermont have already qualified.

Parra, 30, has 71 caps and is hoping to feature in France's squad for the World Cup which gets underway in Japan on September 20.

He was in France's Six Nations squad earlier this season but was then dropped following the 44-8 defeat to England.

Parra was injured on Friday when Clermont beat La Rochelle 36-16 in Newcastle to win a third Challenge Cup title.

© 2019 AFP