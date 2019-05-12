Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Morgan Parra is in a race for World Cup fitness after suffering an ankle injury Photo: AFP
rugby union

French scrum-half Parra faces World Cup fitness fight

0 Comments
By ANDY BUCHANAN
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France

Veteran French scrum-half Morgan Parra was Saturday facing a World Cup fitness battle after an ankle injury suffered in Clermont's European Challenge Cup triumph over La Rochelle ruled him out of the rest of the season.

Club captain Parra will definitely miss the Top 14 play-offs for which Clermont have already qualified.

Parra, 30, has 71 caps and is hoping to feature in France's squad for the World Cup which gets underway in Japan on September 20.

He was in France's Six Nations squad earlier this season but was then dropped following the 44-8 defeat to England.

Parra was injured on Friday when Clermont beat La Rochelle 36-16 in Newcastle to win a third Challenge Cup title.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Why Are These Things So Expensive in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Guide To Tokyo’s Underground Otaku And Foodie Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Design Festa: From Party Origins to Asia’s Biggest Art Event

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #30

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka