Fabien Galthie to join French World Cup bid Photo: AFP/File
rugby world cup 2019

Galthie joins France's rugby World Cup backroom staff

By ROMAIN LAFABREGUE
PARIS

Former France captain Fabien Galthie, who takes over as coach of Les Bleus after the World Cup, will work as assistant to current incumbent Jacques Brunel for the tournament in Japan.

Brunel told French daily Sud Ouest on Monday the 50-year-old would oversee group training up until the transmission of power in November.

"He'll bring something to the collective spirit and will be one of the coaches along with the others," said Brunel.

"He won't have a dominant role," said Brunel.

"It was Fabien or nobody," said Brunel.

"I know how he works and have great confidence in him," he said.

The 65-year-old Brunel has experienced a difficult tenure since replacing the sacked Guy Noves in 2017, winning only five games in 16 fixtures.

France have been drawn with England, Argentina, the United States and Tonga in a tough-looking Pool C at the World Cup.

Galthie led Stade Francais to the Top 14 title in 2007 and to the Top 14 and European Cup finals in 2005. He took Montpellier to a Top 14 final in 2011.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

