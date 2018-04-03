Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

NZ women's sevens player Tui affected by mumps; team isolated

0 Comments
GOLD COAST, Australia

The New Zealand women's rugby sevens team at the Commonwealth Games have been placed in isolation after one of their players Ruby Tui was diagnosed with mumps.

The team had been scheduled to enter the athletes' village on Wednesday, the day of the Games opening, but would remain at their training camp north of Brisbane, the New Zealand Olympic Committee said.

"She (Tui) is currently in isolation and being supported by a New Zealand team doctor who has travelled to the Sunshine Coast to be with her," the NZOC said in a statement.

Medical staff had told Games organisers of Tui's illness on Tuesday.

The team, who are one of the favourites for the gold medal in its debut at the Commonwealth Games, would remain on the Sunshine Coast until Sunday. The tournament runs from April 13-15.

The world champion men's All Blacks' 15s side had an outbreak of mumps on last year's end-of-season tour to the northern hemisphere.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said at the time he had been told by public health officials the combined MMR vaccine given to children who would now be aged between 20 and 30 had been less effective. Tui is 26.

"We wish Ruby a speedy recovery and will continue to prioritise her health and well-being, and that of the wider team," the NZOC added.

Games organisers said it was little wonder that some athletes would succumb to sickness.

"There are over 8,600 people living together and I can assure you that more people will get sick at some stage but they will be properly looked after," organising committee chief executive Mark Peters told reporters on Tuesday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

28+ Must-Read Articles If You’re Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Tottori City

GaijinPot Travel

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Cherry Blossoms Are Early but You Can Still Do Last-Minute Hanami in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Food & Drink

Love In Every Obento: Japanese Women Reveal The Art Of Boxed-Lunch

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice