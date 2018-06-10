Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Scotland beats Canada 48-10

EDMONTON, Alberta

Replacement hooker George Turner scored three second-half tries to help Scotland extend a 16-year winning streak against Canada with a 48-10 victory Saturday in a rugby international.

Turner came off the bench in the 30th minute at the Commonwealth Stadium and scored tries in the 42nd, 68th and 72nd minutes to help Scotland run away with a match it led 15-3 at halftime. Turner's third try came after a well-worked rolling maul off a lineout.

Canada's only try came on a penalty try in the 47th minute when Scotland's Ruaridh Jackson was sent to the sin-bin. Byron McGuigan and Jackson touched down in the first half for Scotland.

The last time the teams met — in 2014 — Scotland won 19-17. Canada last beat Scotland in 2002 by a 26-23 score.

Scotland is currently ranked sixth in the world, Canada is 21st.

Scotland was without several of its top players due to injuries — John Barclay (Achilles tendon), Richie Gray (hip), and Alex Dunbar (hamstring). Canada was also without forward Tyler Ardron (concussion) and experienced utility back Gordon McRorie (ankle injury).

Phil Mack and Nick Blevins made their 50th international appearances for Canada.

It was the first of three matches in three weeks for Canada, which will play Russia in Ottawa on June 16 before playing the USA Eagles on June 23 in Halifax.

Scotland will continue its June tour with a match next weekend against the U.S. in Houston, followed by a match against Argentina in Resistencia on June 23.

