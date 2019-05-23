Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Coach Eddie Jones made Dylan Hartley England captain but the hooker might not be ready for the World Cup in Japan Photo: AFP
rugby union

Hartley won't play again this season, leaving his World Cup in doubt

0 Comments
By GLYN KIRK
LONDON

Dylan Hartley's chances of a place in England's World Cup squad were further hurt when he was ruled out of this weekend's Premiership semifinal meaning he has missed most of the European season.

Northampton visit Exeter on Saturday and had hoped to have the 33-year-old hooker back from a knee injury that has sidelined him since mid-December.

But Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd told Britain's Press Association on Wednesday that they would not be risking Hartley against the Chiefs.

"Dylan won't be ready to play," Boyd said. "If there was no rugby to come in the next six months we might roll him out and see if he can get through it. But in such a crucial game and not having played since Christmas he's got some other stuff to get his head around so we've decided he's just not quite ready.

"If we had to roll him out for 20 minutes, he could do that and get away with it, although how he'd be on Monday I'm not sure."

Hartley, as captain and then co-captain, was a mainstay in the early years of Eddie Jones' reign as England coach following the Australian's appointment after the team's first-round exit on home soil at the 2015 World Cup.

But he will now have to stake a claim for a place at this year's edition in Japan, which starts in September, after more than six months on the sidelines.

"His time will come when he's ready," Boyd added. "Hindsight is a wonderful thing, maybe we should have, or he should have, collectively, gone for the surgical option.

"We tried for rehab and it was unsuccessful so it hasn't been plain sailing for him. There have been a few false starts but you can't predict those things."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How To Break Up With Your Partner In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

#ThisIs2019: Where Does Japan Stand In Its Approach To Women Rights?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Food & Drink

Fit For Queens: 7 Afternoon Tea Plans In Tokyo That Will Take Your Breath Away This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Divorce with Kids in Japan: The Stress of No Joint Child Custody

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Shrines & Temples

Katsuo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo