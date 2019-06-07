Higginbotham hits try record as Reds edge Blues

Northern Bulls' Hanro Liebenberg (top C) is tackled by Otago Highlanders' Aaron Smith during the Super Rugby match in Dunedin which ended 24-24

rugby union

By Marty MELVILLE

Scott Higginbotham became the first forward to score 40 Super Rugby tries Friday as the Reds snatched victory over the Blues.

The veteran No.8 bagged two tries, including a match-winner with four minutes left, to help his side edge the Auckland-based team 29-28 and end a 15-game losing streak against New Zealand opposition.

Defeat for the Blues ended any hope they had of making the finals with the Reds also out of contention, barring a miracle, after a match that may have been the last home game for inspirational captain Samu Kerevi.

He has been strongly linked with a move to Suntory in Japan after this year's World Cup, and his departure will be a huge loss.

"For this team and this state to get that win means a lot because it's been a long time coming," Kerevi, who was in tears at the final whistle, said of the New Zealand win drought.

"We have just an exceptional group of young men here who are really humble and hard working."

The Blues might have been without rested All Blacks duo Rieko Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu, but they came out firing and scored a converted try after just two minutes when Blake Gibson barged over from a pick-and-drive.

Tanielu Tele'a got them another before the hulking Higginbotham, who will play for Bordeaux next year, scored his 40th try following a lovely offload from Jock Campbell.

Further tries for the Blues' Augustine Pulu and the Reds' Taniela Tupou sent them into the break with the home team trailing 15-21.

The Reds hauled themselves into the lead early in the second stanza with Bryce Hegarty getting a converted try before Pulu darted over from close range for his second to restore the Blues advantage.

As the clock ticked down Higginbotham broke away for his second five-pointer to ensure he went out with a bang in his final home game in Queensland colours.

© 2019 AFP