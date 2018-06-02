Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Highlanders beat Hurricanes 30-14 in Super Rugby

0 Comments
DUNEDIN, New Zealand

The Wellington-based Hurricanes sustained another setback to their Super Rugby title hopes when they were beaten 30-14 on Friday by the Dunedin-based Hurricanes, their second consecutive loss to a New Zealand conference rival.

The Hurricanes won 10 games in a row to move into championship contention, but losses in their last two matches to the Highlanders and Christchurch-based Crusaders leave them in second place in the New Zealand conference.

They started Friday's match five points behind the first-placed Crusaders and could slip as many as 10 points behind if the Crusaders beat the Hamilton-based Chiefs on Saturday.

The Hurricanes never looked comfortable against a tough, abrasive Highlanders team which gained a narrow lead with tries on either side of halftime.

A try midway through the second half allowed the Hurricanes to reclaim the lead at 14-13, but the Highlanders finished more strongly with tries to Tyrel Lomax and Waisake Naholo.

"I just think that we felt (at halftime) that we needed to play a bit more footy and when we got down there and played our territory game we managed to get chances," Highlanders captain Ben Smith said. "We came out at halftime with a bit more energy."

The Hurricanes led 7-3 in a game of tight defense with a try to center Jordie Barrett in the 23rd minute. But the Highlanders were able to hold the ball through almost five minutes of first-half injury time to score a try to winger Tevita Li which gave them an 8-7 lead at the break.

Scrumhalf Aaron Smith scored three minutes into the second half and the Highlanders led 13-7. The Hurricanes rallied with a try to prop Jeff To'omaga Allen to reclaim the lead after 49 minutes.

Replacement Lomax, son of former New Zealand rugby league star Jonny Lomax, scored his first Super Rugby try to force the last of three lead changes and to give the Highlanders a 20-14 lead in the 60th minute. Naholo sealed the win with his try eight minutes later.

"I think it was the same it's been for the last few weeks, we've been our own worst enemy," said Hurricanes captain Brad Shields, who played his 100th Super Rugby game.

Shields now joins England for its June test series against South Africa as Super Rugby breaks for a month for mid-year internationals.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: What You Need To Know Before You Go

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

5 Free Mobile Games that Can Improve Your Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

7 Reasons Driving a Taxi in Japan is the Best Job You’ve Never Considered Before

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo