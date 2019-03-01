Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hurricanes beat Brumbies 43-13 in Super Rugby

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand

Center Ngani Laumape scored three tries and hooker Dane Coles two as the Wellington-based Hurricanes overran the ACT Brumbies 43-13 for a bonus-point victory in Super Rugby on Friday.

The Hurricanes burst the bubble of the Brumbies and Australian rugby with a brilliant six tries to two win, made possible by the work of a hard-running backline.

The Brumbies beat the Hamilton-based Chiefs 54-17 last weekend and Australia's Super Rugby teams grasped the hope that the win represented a tidal change in recent contests between Australian and New Zealand teams.

But the Hurricanes restored the normal order of things with an emphatic victory which left the Brumbies without a win in New Zealand for more than five years.

The Brumbies are dependent on a strong but cumbersome forward pack, effective in set pieces, and the skill at breakdowns of Wallaby backrower David Pocock.

The Hurricanes set out to run them off their feet and did so while neutralizing Pocock by making the game too fluid to suit his skills.

The match was full of powerful running by Laumape and by the young Hurricanes fullback Chase Tiatia on debut who splintered the Brumbies' defense. Offloads by scrumhalf T.J. Perenara also created openings for tries against hesitant Brumbies defenders.

The Hurricanes called for reinforcements after last week's lost to the Crusaders and they added Laumape, All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett and flanker Ardie Savea to their starting lineup. Their impact showed in a much more forceful and coherent performance.

"I was just pleased with the boys' attitude," Coles said. "Right from the start we turned up and played our game."

