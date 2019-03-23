Hurricanes beat Stormers 34-28 in Super Rugby

rugby union

Winger Wes Goosen scored two second half tries and Beauden Barrett contributed 14 points as the Hurricanes rallied to beat the Stormers 34-28 in Super Rugby on Saturday.

The match presented a stark contrast in styles between the Hurricanes who lacked a reliable set piece and tried to play the game at pace and the Stormers who sought to slow play and control possession through its powerful forward pack.

The Hurricanes finally emerged on top, snatching the lead with a try to Barrett 10 minutes from full time and outscoring the Stormers by five tries to three.

The Stormers turned repeatedly to their rolling maul which brought them tries but deserted them in the final minutes of the match when they had territory and repeated opportunities to score.

A penalty against the Stormers as they tried to set a lineout drive in the final moments of the match decided a close contest in the Hurricanes' favor. They were able to hold the ball for the last three minutes and run out the clock.

But they made life difficult for themselves. Their scrum and lineout are the worst in the competition and while they were prepared to take chances in an effort to play the game at pace and out wide, they too easily gave up possession to keep the Stormers in the match.

"From the outcome point of view it was good, we were certainly after that win," Barrett said. "But there were moments there where we were frustrated.

"We wanted to work on our continuity and playing that high-tempo rugby that we know well so they did well to slow that down, go to set piece and put that under pressure."

The lead changed hands five times in a close match in which neither side managed to exert complete control.

Prop Ben May scored almost from the Hurricanes' first possession to cancel two early penalties by the Stormers and give his team a 7-6 lead.

Jordie Barrett made it 15-6 with a try which came when the Stormers were down to 14 men after the sin-binning of flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis. But the Stormers also scored while a man down as skipper Siya Kolisi broke from a maul in the 30th minute.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambe then scored after the halftime siren when the television official picked up a Hurricanes infringement that led to the sin-binning of Vaea Fifita.

Goosen scored his double on either side of a try by Jaco Coetzee but the Hurricanes still trailed 28-27 after 61 minutes. Barrett's late try caused the final lead change and gave the Hurricanes a tense win.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.