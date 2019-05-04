Hurricanes win, Highlanders and Chiefs draw in Super Rugby

rugby union

By STEVE McMORRAN

The Wellington-based Hurricanes hung on in a classic game of two halves to beat the Melbourne Rebels 29-19 in Super Rugby on Saturday.

The Hurricanes scored four tries to lead 26-0 after only 21 minutes and maintained that lead at halftime.

But the Rebels mounted a concerted comeback in the second half, scoring three tries of their own to cut the lead to 26-19. The Hurricanes needed a late penalty to Jordie Barrett, and a missed penalty by Rebels flyhalf Quade Cooper to hold on to a winning lead.

"It was a classic game of two halves," Hurricanes captain Beauden Barrett said. "I'd hate to see the territory stats in the second half. It's great to see us scoring first-phase tries. It was frustrating in the second half but we'll learn from it."

The Hurricanes started almost as rapidly as in their previous match against the Hamilton-based Chiefs, when they led 14-0 after six minutes.

They needed eight minutes to hit the 14-point mark but went on to lead 19-0 after 15 minutes and 26-0 after 21 minutes as the Rebels' defense faltered.

Hurricanes ball-carriers rampaged downfield, knocking tacklers out of the way. In the fifth minute a surge into Rebels territory saw Beauden Barrett in possession near touch and 40 meters from the posts. He handed the ball to center Ngani Laumape who cut through the Rebels defense before touching down under the posts

Beauden Barrett scored himself three minutes later. The Hurricanes won an attacking lineout and quickly moved the ball to Barrett running wide in the backline who accelerated through the already broken defense.

The second 20 minutes of the first half became scrappy as the Rebels began to grab a foothold in the game. By halftime the Rebels had made half as many tackles as the Hurricanes but missed twice as many, explaining the scoreboard disparity.

The tide changed in the second half; the Rebels began to make more tackles and the Hurricanes missed more as the weight of possession changed from one side to the other.

The Rebels scored through lock Matt Philip who burst through the defense after two offloads and again through hard-working center Billy Meakes, making the score 26-14 after 67 minutes.

When the Rebels scored three minutes later they had the chance to close within seven points with 10 minutes remaining, but Cooper kicked his conversion attempt wide of the left-hand upright. Cooper then missed a penalty in front of the posts with a minute left which meant the Rebels needed to score twice to win.

"I think we're disappointed with the start and disappointed to lose in the end there," Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Perry said. "But we wanted to show a bit more resilience from the last game we played and I think we showed that."

Later, the Hamilton-based Chiefs came from behind to draw 31-31 with the Dunedin-based Highlanders in a thrilling New Zealand derby which keeps both teams in the playoffs race.

Prop Angus Ta'avao scored two tries, his second in the 79th minute, to snatch a draw for the Chiefs who had trailed throughout the match.

The Highlanders led 14-12 after the first half and got away to a 28-12 lead with two tries early in the second half but the Chiefs, depleted by injuries, hit back with two tries of their own to make the score 28-24.

The Highlanders edged ahead 31-24 with a late penalty to flyhalf Josh Ioane who scored his team's first try and kicked five goals from five attempts but Ta'avao's late try produced a draw.

In standout performances, scrumhalf Aaron Smith produced passes which created both of the Highlanders' second half tries. Backrowers Luke Jacobson and Canada international Tyler Ardron were huge figures for the Chiefs and both scored tries.

All Blacks fullback Ben Smith was helped from the field with what appeared to be a knee injury which may threaten his World Cup selection.

