Rugby player Ayumu Goromaru (2nd from R) and wheelchair rugby player Daisuke Ikezaki (2nd from L) pose for a photo in front of a Japan Airlines passenger jet with a design featuring Japan rugby players and wheelchair rugby players, depicted on the other side, to promote the Rugby World Cup and World Wheelchair Rugby Challenge, at a hangar at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
rugby world cup 2019

Images of Japan rugby players adorn JAL plane ahead of World Cup

TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co unveiled at Tokyo's Haneda airport Tuesday a Boeing 767 plane bearing images of Japan's rugby players ahead of the Rugby World Cup starting in September.

The new plane livery is being used to promote support for Japan's teams both in the upcoming World Cup games to be held through November and the World Wheelchair Rugby Challenge to be hosted by Tokyo in October, according to JAL.

Images of Japan's national rugby team members including Michael Leitch are on the left side of the plane, while the right side is decorated with images of the wheelchair rugby team including Daisuke Ikezaki. Above the players is the message "Go for it!"

The first decorated airplane left Haneda for Hakodate in Hokkaido on Tuesday. The plane will fly from Tokyo to various locations across the country until December, JAL said.

Ikezaki and Japanese rugby superstar Ayumu Goromaru attended an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, although the player who competed in the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England was not depicted on the airplane.

"I've loved planes since I was a kid, and I'm grateful that the national team is being represented on the aircraft," Goromaru said.

"I'd like to encourage enthusiasm and spread the appeal of rugby," Ikezaki said.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup will be held at 12 venues across Japan with 20 national teams participating.

