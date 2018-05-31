Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ireland captain Rory Best will miss the tour of Australia. Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Ireland captain Best out of Australia tour

0 Comments
By OLLY GREENWOOD
DUBLIN

Ireland captain Rory Best has been ruled out of the tour of Australia with a hamstring injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced Thursday.

Munster's Niall Scannell will replace the Grand Slam winning skipper in the squad for the three-Test series against the Wallabies in June.

Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony are set to share captaincy duties in the absence of the British and Irish Lions front row.

That the 35-year-old Best, capped 111 times, would not tour was confirmed by the IRFU on Twitter.

"With @RoryBest2 ruled out Joe (Schmidt) has said that @JohnnySexton & @peterom6 who are Vice Captains may share the captaincy in Australia #TeamOfUs."

Best was injured during the build-up to Ulster's Champions Cup play-off with Ospreys, missing the province's 35-17 victory on May 20.

With Best out of action, Leinster's Sean Cronin is in line to start at hooker in the first Test at Brisbane on June 9.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

7 Reasons Driving a Taxi in Japan is the Best Job You’ve Never Considered Before

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka