Ireland flanker Van der Flier out for rest of season

Josh van der Flier has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Ireland's Six Nations win against France, the Irish Rugby Football Union said Monday.
The flanker sustained a serious knee ligament injury during Saturday's match in Paris and was replaced by Dan Leavy.
Fly-half Johnny Sexton scored a dramatic late drop goal to earn the Irish a 15-13 Six Nations victory against France.
The hosts looked to have snatched the win themselves thanks to a dazzling try from wing Teddy Thomas eight minutes from time.
But after Anthony Belleau missed a chance to extend their lead with a penalty two minutes from time, Ireland marched up the field and Sexton landed a drop goal from more than 40 metres out to send the travelling support into raptures.© 2018 AFP
No Comment
Login to comment