Ireland's Josh van der Flier has won nine caps since making his international debut in 2016 Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Ireland flanker Van der Flier out for rest of season

By Alberto PIZZOLI
DUBLIN

Josh van der Flier has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Ireland's Six Nations win against France, the Irish Rugby Football Union said Monday.

The flanker sustained a serious knee ligament injury during Saturday's match in Paris and was replaced by Dan Leavy.

Fly-half Johnny Sexton scored a dramatic late drop goal to earn the Irish a 15-13 Six Nations victory against France.

The hosts looked to have snatched the win themselves thanks to a dazzling try from wing Teddy Thomas eight minutes from time.

But after Anthony Belleau missed a chance to extend their lead with a penalty two minutes from time, Ireland marched up the field and Sexton landed a drop goal from more than 40 metres out to send the travelling support into raptures.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

