Italian prop Andrea Lovotti (No. 1) received a red card from English referee Wayne Barnes for a spear tackle during their match against South Africa. Team mate Nicola Quaglio later recieved a three-martch ban for his involvement in the same tackle Photo: AFP
rugby world cup 2019

Italy pair banned for tip-tackle at Rugby World Cup

By Anne-Christine POUJOULAT
TOKYO

Two Italian props Sunday received three-match bans for a joint tip-tackle on South African Duane Vermeulen that leaves coach Conor O'Shea with a front-row headache for his last Rugby World Cup match.

Prop Andrea Lovotti received a red card on the field for picking Vermeulen up and dumping him on his head -- an act branded as "crass stupidity" by O'Shea, who saw his team go on to lose 49-3.

Replacement prop Nicola Quaglio escaped on-field sanction but was later cited for his part in the same tackle. He admitted it was an act of foul play, but argued it did not warrant a red card.

However, the committee decided that "the dynamics of the tackle were affected by the actions of both players" and banned Quaglio for three games.

Quaglio was on the pitch as a replacement for Marco Ricconi, who himself came off the bench for prop Simone Ferrari. The dearth of specialist front-row forwards resulted in uncontested scrums for most of the match.

O'Shea faces a selection crisis for Saturday's must-win clash with New Zealand.

"We've a good few injuries, a good few knocks and bruises from today, especially at tight-head. We'll see what the best 23 we can get fit and on the pitch for next week," admitted the Irishman after the South Africa match.

When I saw the replay of the tackle I immediately wondered why only one was red carded. Apparently one of the touch judges was asked by the ref which player had to go and was told both of them, but the ref said he could only red card one of them. A three match ban seems too lenient for it IMO.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

From another article -

When referee Barnes first saw it on the big screen, he turned to assistant referee Romain Poite and said "that's bad, isn't it?," to which Poite nodded in response.

"It's which one," Barnes then said, indicating only one player could be disciplined for the action.

"[Number] one has got his left leg in the air and then dropped him head first. Blue [Italy] one is the worst offender of those two. He's lifted him, 17 has started it. One has continued the action more and then dropped him on his head. 

"This is a clear and easy decision. This is a red card."

Barnes then sent off Lovotti but not Quaglio. 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/rugby/rugby-world-cup/rwc-2019-japan/116353418/south-africa-v-italy-second-italian-prop-cited-for-spear-tackle-at-rugby-world-cup

0 ( +0 / -0 )

