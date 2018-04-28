Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jaguares beat Blues for 1st win against any New Zealand team

AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Argentina's Jaguares rallied from 13-5 down at halftime to beat the Auckland-based Blues 20-13 in Super Rugby on Saturday for their first win over a New Zealand team.

The Jaguares won in New Zealand with a forward performance which wrecked the Blues' scrum, damaged their lineout and allowed them to overwhelmingly dominate territory and possession in a rain-soaked match. They also received twice as many penalties as the indisciplined Blues but took time to turn all those advantages into a historic win.

The Jaguares scored an early try through captain Agustin Creevy when the Blues lost backrower Akira Ioane to the sin-bin for a professional foul.

The Blues also scored when Ioane was absent to make the score 5-5, then led with a try to fullback Matt Duffie.

"We are very happy," captain Joaquin Tuculet said. "We worked very hard this week, we knew they had a tough team but we played well and won the game. I thought the forwards were amazing, the scrum was very good so I think the win was for them."

In another match Saturday, the Crusaders beat the ACT Brumbies 21-8.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

