Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Japan beats Italy 34-17 in first of 2 rugby tests

0 Comments
OITA

Lomano Lava Lemeki and Kotaro Matsushima scored second-half tries on Saturday to lead Japan to a 34-17 win over Italy in the first of two tests, Japan's first win over Italy in five years.

Lemeki gave Japan a 25-17 lead on the hour mark and Matsushima ran in Japan's fourth try five minutes later to widen the advantage to 32-17. Yu Tamura added a conversion to complete the scoring for the hosts.

The two countries will play again on June 16 in Kobe, Japan.

Italy took a 7-0 lead on an early try by Tiziano Pasquali that was converted by Tommaso Allan but Japan responded with tries by Amanaki Lelei Mafi and Kenki Fukuoka for a halftime lead of 17-14.

The hosts are using the two tests to tune up for the 2019 World Cup in Japan, the ninth edition of the sport's showcase global event and the first to be held in Asia.

Flyhalf Tamura kicked 14 points, missing only one shot at goal.

Fullback Matsushima crossed for Japan's fourth try in the 66th minute and Tamura completed the scoring with his last conversion.

Italy captain Leonardo Ghiraldini conceded his team had been outplayed by Japan.

"We were not competitive enough today but full credit to Japan for the victory," Ghiraldini said.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

5 Cool James Bond Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Hosen-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhoods

Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Lifestyle

Mirai no Mori: Empowering Marginalized Youth In The Outdoors

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Exclusive Vegetarian Night With Savvy Tokyo X Crayonhouse: You’re Invited!

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Unfortunate Tinder Dates And A Happy Ending in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa