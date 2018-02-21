Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Centre Joseph returned for England in their win over Wales Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Joseph ready for England center battle

0 Comments
By Ben STANSALL
LONDON

Jonathan Joseph has learnt to live with the uncertainty surrounding his England future as a result of his battle for an outside-center berth with Ben Te'o.

While George Ford and Owen Farrell are firmly installed as England's fly-half and inside center combination, coach Eddie Jones has varied his choice of outside center depending on the nature of the opposition.

For example, the hard-charging Te'o, a powerful ball-carrier, was selected for Six Nations champions England's opener against Italy, while Joseph -- more of a classic centre for whom pace and evasion, as well as a sound defence, are key parts of his game -- was picked to start against Wales.

England won both those matches and they continue their quest for a Grand Slam against Scotland this weekend, with Jones set to reveal on Thursday his side for the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.

"The competition is always right up there and it's been good with Ben. We both offer slightly different things, but it's healthy," the 26-year-old Joseph said.

"We're friends off the field but at the same time competing on it.

"It depends on each player, but I'm one who is never quite sure if he's playing until the team has been named.

"Every player wants to play, that's no secret. If Eddie has a reason why you might not be involved, you have to take that on board.

"It might be constructive criticism, it might be that he wants to look at another combination. You have to put your trust in him, he's your coach and his word is final."

Te'o made his first appearance after almost four months out with an ankle injury against Italy.

Although he played well at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, Jones, fearing Te'o might be suffering from 'second game syndrome' after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, brought Joseph into the side against Wales in his place.

"In my own mind, I probably didn't think about it in that way but that was Eddie trusting himself and his experience," Te'o said.

"Eddie's the boss, he made a decision and that's how it goes. It doesn't matter. You just go with it. Of course I thought I could play. And could back it up, second game, third game..."

Meanwhile, the former rugby league international said there was more to his game than sheer brute force.

"I'd like to say there's a bit more to my game than carrying but let's be real, that's a strong part of my game," said Te'o.

"There's no shying away from that. I do enjoy doing it.

"You're always working on different things but if you get given a job of go-forward that's going to help the team, then that's what I've gotta do. I don't mind that."

Scotland were thrashed 34-7 by Wales before bouncing back to defeat France 32-26.

"We want to take our defense to a whole new level," Joseph said. "We're happy with where we are and will keep looking to push the boundaries.

"They're playing England, so it'll be the Scotland that beat France who will turn up. The crowd will be on our backs, but we're used to it now and almost thrive off it."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog