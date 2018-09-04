Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Castres fullback Julien Dumora scored a try in the Top 14 final victory over Montpellier Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Kiwi and Fijian on French rugby top player shortlist

By Francois GUILLOT
PARIS

Julien Dumora, Semi Radradra and Ben Botica have been shortlisted for the 2017-18 Top 14 player of the year award, the French league announced on Tuesday.

Castres fullback Dumora would appear to be the favourite ahead of the September 24 gala as revelation of the year, playing 24 of their 29 Top 14 games and scoring 12 tries.

Fijian former rugby league star Radradra, now at Bordeaux, is also in contention after hitting the ground running at Toulon having played the 13-man game until 2017.

New Zealander Botica's case is interesting in that his side Oyonnax were relegated, despite the fly-half producing a carnival of distribution and finishing that brought him a personal tally of 318 points, making him the leading scorer in the Top 14 last season.

Best Top 14 player: Ben Botica (Oyonnax), Julien Dumora (Castres), Semi Radradra (Toulon/Bordeaux)

Young player of the year: Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Peyo Muscarditz (Bayonne/D2)

Best international: Mathieu Babillot (Castres), Mathieu Bastareaud (Toulon), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92)

Best Top 14 coaching staff: Castres, Lyon, Montpellier

Best player from the women's Top 8: Caroline Drouin (Rennes), Safi N'diaye (Montpellier), Jade Konkel (Lille)

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

