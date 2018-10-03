Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nick Kyrgios flickered into life for just long enough to dispatch wildcard Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) in the first round of the Japan Open Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Kyrgios beats Nishioka to advance at Japan Open

0 Comments
By Timothy A Clary
TOKYO

Former champion Nick Kyrgios flickered into life for just long enough to dispatch wildcard Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) in the first round of the Japan Open on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson survived a scare against Kyrgios's fellow Australian Matthew Ebden, winning in three sets to avoid the same fate as top seed Marin Cilic who flopped at the first hurdle in Tokyo a day earlier.

Kyrgios appeared a little distracted at times but the controversial Aussie became a different animal after his Japanese opponent, who won his maiden ATP tour title at last week's Shenzhen Open, forced a tiebreak in the second set.

Kyrgios unleashed a string of monstrous shots to take the breaker 7-3 for a straight-sets win.

The 23-year-old, who has complained that playing the late season tour in Asia makes him feel depressed and lonely, fired 20 aces and sealed victory with a flamboyant backhand overhead smash after 73 minutes to book a place in the last 16.

Kyrgios has been fined for "tanking" matches in Shanghai the past two years but captured one of his four career titles in Tokyo two years ago, beating Belgium's David Goffin in the final.

He faces eighth seed Richard Gasquet for a place in the quarter-finals.

Second seed Anderson came through a tough opener 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 as the South African goes in search of a fifth career title.

The world number nine, runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon this year, struggled against Ebden until recovering his mojo in the second-set tiebreak, surrendering just one point.

An early break in the decider broke the Australian's resistance and Anderson closed out the match with a thumping serve down the centre line. He plays American Frances Tiafoe in the last 16.

Earlier, Australia's Alex De Minaur beat France's former world number six Gilles Simon 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Hike it Baby Tokyo: Exploring The City With Your Kiddos In Tow

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

English Teacher Assessments: A Guide to Getting Your Contract Renewed

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Hot springs

Takegawara Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Takasago Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon