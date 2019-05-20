Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Tolu Latu (C) was reportedly found slumped behind the wheel of a car in the early hours in Sydney, but apparently did not tell his bosses Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Latu pulled from Wallabies camp after drink-drive turmoil

0 Comments
By Patrick HAMILTON
SYDNEY

Tolu Latu was withdrawn from a Wallabies training camp on Sunday as he faces drink-driving allegations, with NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson fuming that he only heard about the issue hours before a Super Rugby clash with the Reds.

The hooker was reportedly found slumped behind the wheel of a car in the early hours of Thursday morning in Sydney, but apparently did not tell his bosses.

The news only broke late Saturday, with Gibson upset that he was not made aware of the claims earlier.

"I was pretty disappointed to only learn of it so close to the game," Gibson told reporters after the Waratahs edged the Reds 40-32 in a pulsating 10-try clash on Saturday.

"That's the disappointing aspect as a coach. I'm sure there's a number of things that he needs to say to the team."

It is another unwanted distraction for the sport and the Tahs, coming just a day after their star fullback Israel Folau was sacked for homophobic comments.

The deeply Christian Folau, who posted on Instagram that "hell awaits" gay people and others he says are sinners, has 72 hours to appeal, with the case potentially heading to the courts.

Rugby Australia said Latu would return to Sydney from Brisbane and miss the training camp, part of the Wallabies build-up to the World Cup this year.

"Latu will meet with Rugby Australia's Integrity Unit as well as New South Wales Rugby CEO Andrew Hore on Monday," the governing body said in a statement. "The matter is still under investigation."

Latu, 26, came off the bench to play against the Reds, with Hore saying he checked with Super Rugby's governing body SANZAAR and Rugby Australia to ensure he was still eligible.

"As far as we are aware, he's an innocent man until there has been a formal investigation. You have to be fair," he told reporters.

"We went through all the processes. When you find out late in the piece, it makes it really tough."

Latu, a friend of Folau's, has only just returned from a six-week suspension for dangerous play and is seen as a contender for the Wallabies squad to play the World Cup in Japan.

Hore cautioned against trying to connect Latu's issue with Folau.

"You can't connect the two," he said. "The complexity of case A (Folau) was pretty full on, so you've got to take each hurdle as it comes."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Kaga Yuzen: Experiencing a Traditional Silk Dyeing Technique in Kanazawa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #31: A Sticky Situation

GaijinPot Blog