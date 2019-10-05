Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Eben Etzebeth celebrates with teammate Cheslin Kolbe during Friday's World Cup win over Italy Photo: AFP
rugby world cup 2019

Legal action launched against Springboks player Etzebeth

0 Comments
By Anne-Christine POUJOULAT
CAPE TOWN

South Africa's rights watchdog on Friday filed legal papers against Springboks World Cup star Eben Etzebeth who has been accused of racial abuse and assault.

Etzebeth, 27, faces charges of using racial slurs against four men in August in Langebaan, a town about 120 kilometres north of Cape Town.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) "formally lodged an equality court application against Eben Etzebeth for using racial slurs," SAHRC acting legal head Buang Jones told journalists.

"We are sending a clear message with this case that the 'h' word falls in the same category as the 'k' word," he said in reference to "hottentots," a derogatory word for people of mixed race and "kaffir," another term of abuse.

The complainants, who are calling themselves the "Langebaan Four," want financial compensation of over R1 million ($66,505) for damages.

They also want the player to undergo a restorative process which includes an apology from Etzebeth, and for him to attend anger management and do community service in Langebaan.

Etzebeth allegedly insulted, assaulted and pointed a gun at a 42-year-old homeless man in the incident.

Etzebeth was playing in South Africa's 49-3 win over Italy at the World Cup in Japan on the same day that the legal charges against him were being lodged.

Commissioner for the SAHRC, Andre Gaum, maintained that there was "no urgency to get him back to face justice."

But "if the court instructs Etzebeth to appear before the court during the World Cup, then he will have to appear before the court," Jones added.

Before jetting off to Japan, the 82-test lock maintained his innocence.

"It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan as has been reported on social media. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that," he wrote on Facebook.

"I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love."

Meanwhile, the "Langebaan Four" and their legal representation are considering a civil suit against Etzebeth while the South African Police Service are looking into an attempted murder charge, according the SAHRC.

According to Jones, community members claim Etzebeth and his friends, who call themselves the "wolf gang pack," "'terrorize" communities along the west coast.

SA Rugby has vowed to cooperate fully with investigations and promised to "take appropriate action once the legal investigation and process have concluded".

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Types of Students You’ll See at English Speech Contests in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Fashion

Office Fashion: 4 Tips For “Wearing It Right” At A Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Updates to Know About Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! Coming to Netflix Nov. 1

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 5-6

Savvy Tokyo