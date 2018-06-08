Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Leitch to lead Japan against Italy in 1st rugby test

0 Comments
TOKYO

Flanker Michael Leitch will lead an experienced Japan lineup in the first of two rugby tests against Italy.

Leitch, in his 51st test, leads a team on Saturday which will have 13 members of Super Rugby's Sunwolves in the starting lineup and a further seven on the bench. The New Zealand-born veteran also led Japan in its previous meeting with Italy four years ago.

Sunwolves and former Highlanders scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka is the most-capped member of the team with 64 test appearances. He combines with flyhalf Yu Tamura, in his 48th test, in a seasoned halves pairing.

The Sunwolves' South Korea-born prop Ji-Won Koo was selected in the starting lineup to make his test debut.

Japan squad: Kotaru Matsushima, Lomano Lemeki, Will Tupou, Timothy Lafaele, Kenki Fukuoka, Yu Tamura, Fumiaki Tanaka; Amanaki Mafi, Michael Leitch (captain), Kazuki Himeno, Samuela Anise, Wimpie Van Der Walt, Ji-Won Koo, Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Yusuke Niwai, Shintaro Ishihara, Takuma Asahara, Uwe Helu, Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Yutaka Nagare, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryoto Nakamura.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Get Behind the Wheel of a Lucrative Career in Japan with Military Auto Source

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

Mirai no Mori: Empowering Marginalized Youth In The Outdoors

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Work, Fun, and Many Memories: My One Special Month at Tokyo American Club

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

9 Onsen in Hokkaido Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Hopes and Dreams: Japan at the World Cup 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo