rugby union

Mafi and Timani fined by Melbourne Rebels for Dunedin fight

MELBOURNE, Australia

The Melbourne Rebels has fined Super Rugby players Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani for a physical altercation between the pair after the Rebels' loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

The Rebels said in a statement Tuesday it had handed down the maximum financial sanction of $15,000 ($11,150 USD) it was able to under its disciplinary rules after Mafi and Timani's conduct had 'breached team protocols and team management instructions.'

Mafi has also been charged with a criminal offence and appeared in court on Monday. The Japan international's case has been adjourned by the Dunedin District Court until Aug. 3.

Melbourne Rebels Chief Executive Officer, Baden Stephenson said: "Notwithstanding that both Mafi and Timani were finishing at the Rebels this season and heading overseas to continue their playing careers, it is only appropriate, given the seriousness of the incident, to sanction both players with a significant fine.

"The actions of these two players is totally contrary to our Club's values and has tarnished the excellent work of so many in the club, both on and off the field this season."

Rugby Australia said it will await the outcome of the current criminal process underway in New Zealand with Mafi before deciding on further possible action.

