England crush Australia 40-16 to reach World Cup semis

England wing Jonny May scored two tries in the first half

By Alastair Himmer

Wing Jonny May produced a quickfire double and captain Owen Farrell was perfect with the boot as England stormed into the World Cup semi-finals Saturday with a thumping 40-16 win over Australia.

May celebrated his 50th England cap with his 26th and 27th tries in Oita, while Farrell kicked 20 points for England, who equalled their biggest ever margin of victory against their fierce rivals and move on to face either New Zealand or Ireland in the last four.

"We did what's needed," said Farrell. "We had the lead and obviously Australia were throwing everything at us. We wanted to play the game at our pace, not theirs, and we did that in the second half."

Fears England could come into the match undercooked, after their final pool game against France was washed out by last week's devastating typhoon, ultimately proved unfounded.

May's early salvo and Farrell's perfect eight-from-eight kicking meant England exorcised the demons of their traumatic early World Cup exit four years ago -- one of the lowest points in English rugby history.

It also extended England's winning run over Australia to seven matches dating back to that tournament when they condemned the hosts to a first-round exit with a 33-13 drubbing at Twickenham.

England have now beaten Australia at the quarterfinal stage on all three occasions the Wallabies have failed to reach the last four, after 1995 and 2007.

After an early Christian Lealiifano penalty, a slow-burner burst into life with May scoring twice in three minutes to put England in the driving seat.

Henry Slade, making his return from a knee injury, had threatened before England broke through on 18 minutes.

After securing good lineout ball, Farrell deftly switched play to the left and after a couple more phases, Tom Curry's quick hands fed May to dive over in the corner.

Moments later, England's prolific winger was again the beneficiary following more fine work from Slade, who picked off a David Pocock pass and sent a clever grubber kick into the same corner for May to finish clinically.

After a close-range Farrell penalty had extended England's advantage, Lealiifano nailed his third three-pointer of the half to reduce the lead at the break to 17-9.

The masters of knockout rugby, Australia came out firing at the start of the second half with an explosive burst from winger Marika Koroibete putting the Wallabies right back in it.

Back came England, though, with a brilliant pass from Farrell teeing up prop Kyle Sinckler to bulldoze over for his first test try, triggering a run of 23 unanswered points.

"It was one of those 'bring it on' moments," said England coach Eddie Jones of his side's second-half dominance. "We had to decide whether we were going to stick at it or go individual and I thought it was brilliant."

Farrell stretched England's lead back to 11 with another penalty before Sinckler came up with a huge steal to arrest fierce Australia pressure.

Two more Farrell three-pointers effectively extinguished any hopes of a late Australia fightback before Anthony Watson's late intercept try confirmed the exit of the two-time champions.

"The better team won -- that's the way it is," said Australia coach Michael Cheika. "You've got to suck that up sometimes. The lads put everything into it today. I want all the Aussies at home and here to know that -- they put their bodies on the line."

After the final gong, England's players went on a lap of honor to the sound of "London Calling" looking ahead to to a date in Yokohama next weekend.

© 2019 AFP