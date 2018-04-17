Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Four men from Scotland have been charged after England rugby coach Eddie Jones was subject to abuse Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

4 men to appear in court over Eddie Jones abuse

0 Comments
LONDON

Four men have been summonsed to appear in court after England rugby coach Eddie Jones was subject to a barrage of foul-mouthed abuse following his side's Six Nations defeat to Scotland.

A group of men asked to have a photograph taken with the 58-year-old at a Manchester railway station on February 25.

But footage released online showed the atmosphere turned sour, with the men, two of whom could be seen with drinks in their hands, taunting Jones about Scotland's 25-13 Calcutta Cup win over England the previous day.

One of the men shouted an expletive as the Australian got into a waiting car and opened the car door so the group could continue shouting abuse.

On Tuesday, British Transport Police said four men from Scotland had been summonsed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on May 16.

They were reported for an alleged public order offense.

Jones said after the incident that he would stop using public transport, adding that he "wasn't comfortable" with what had happened.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Eagle Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Art & Culture

5 Tokyo Classes To Guide You Through The World Of Japanese Culture

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Yamagata’s Ningen Shogi (Human Chess)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Lifestyle

5 Of Tokyo’s Best Vintage And Used Clothing Stores

Savvy Tokyo

A New Challenge: Changes to Elementary School English in Japan for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Hiking

Senkakuwan Bay

GaijinPot Travel