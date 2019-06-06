Missing Hurricane, bubbling Brumbies: Super Rugby talking points

rugby union

Brief stories ahead of this weekend's round of Super Rugby matches:

Fifita's playoff woe

Wellington Hurricanes flanker Vaea Fifita will miss his team's playoff opener after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle in the win over the Coastal Sharks.

Fifita was given a red card for a high shot on Daniel du Preez late in the 30-17 victory last weekend, which saw the Hurricanes guarantee a home quarterfinal.

The SANZAAR judiciary found Fifita's actions warranted a six-week suspension but reduced it to three after considering the player's clear record and remorse.

With only two matches left, the ban means Fifita will play no part until the semifinals, should the Hurricanes get that far.

Brumbies confident, not desperate

The ACT Brumbies had lost three out of their opening four games and admitted they were "desperate" when they faced the NSW Waratahs earlier in the season -- but they are bubbling ahead of Saturday's pivotal return in Sydney.

With six wins in seven, the Canberra side hold a five-point lead over conference rivals Melbourne Rebels with two matches to play and know another victory will almost certainly secure a home quarter-final.

"Back in round five we were desperate. But now I feel like we've got a lot more variety in our game," said Brumbies hooker Connal McInerney, who scored a hat-trick off the bench against Japan's Sunwolves last week.

"It's a crucial game for them and us... but I think a confident team (will win) because when you're desperate not everything goes your way and we can use that as a massive weapon."

Sharks aim to tame cats

Coastal Sharks have performed better away from home this season, giving them hope that they can defeat South African conference leaders the Jaguares in Buenos Aires Saturday.

The Durban outfit have lost two of six matches on the road, but five of eight at home, including a 34-point mauling by the Argentina side.

Sharks prop Thomas du Toit outlined the keys to beating the South Americans in their Estadio Jose Amalfitani fortress.

"We dare not let them start well, get their tails up and bring the crowd into the game," said the eight-cap Springbok forward nicknamed "The Tank".

"You have to be more physical than them, outmuscle them and be more passionate. Taking them on where they are most robust is how you break them down."

Weber's World Cup clamour grows

Calls to include in-form Waikato Chiefs scrum-half Brad Weber in the All Blacks' World Cup squad are growing louder after he orchestrated a stunning comeback against the Crusaders.

New Zealand need a back-up for Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara, a role Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi has performed in the past.

Weber has been keeping Tahuriorangi on the bench for the Chiefs and pundits believe the 28-year-old should get a chance to add to his single Test cap.

The New Zealand Herald's Gregor Paul said it would "send a terrible message" if Tahuriorangi was picked over Weber, while stuff.co.nz's Richard Knowler concluded "Weber keeps cooking with gas".

But All Blacks coach Steve Hansen remained non-committal.

"He's obviously playing well and leading well, so he's putting himself in the frame," he said. "It's nice to have multiple choices."

Retire? I won't ever

Veteran Adam Ashley-Cooper, 35, insists he has at least one more Super Rugby season in him.

The NSW Waratahs center returned to Australia this year on a one-year deal to try to reclaim a spot in the Wallabies World Cup squad.

The Waratahs play their final home game on Saturday against the Brumbies and Ashley-Cooper was asked if he it might be his last in Australia.

"Definitely not. I probably won't ever retire," he said. "I'll always turn up with my boots and see if I can grab a run.

Third-placed Waratahs must win against the conference leading Brumbies to keep their slim playoffs hopes alive.

Jantjies back in favor

Golden Lions fly-half Elton Jantjies could face the Wellington Hurricanes in Johannesburg Saturday after being dropped for an undisclosed "team protocol breach" last week.

Speculation about the reason for the suspension included the playmaker ignoring skipper Kwagga Smith and kicking a penalty to touch instead of at goal during a loss to the Sharks.

After meeting Jantjies, Lions chief executive and former Springboks loose forward Rudolf Straeuli confirmed that the ban had been lifted.

"It is a nice situation to be in having to choose between Elton and Shaun (Reynolds)," said coach Swys de Bruin.

Stand-in Reynolds contributed 11 points in an impressive performance as the Lions hammered Western Stormers 41-22 last weekend.

