Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England's Maro Itoje tackles New Zealand's Anton Lienert-Brown during the Rugby World Cup semifinal at International Yokohama Stadium between New Zealand and England in Yokohama on Saturday. Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
rugby world cup 2019

All Blacks drop to 3rd in latest world rankings

0 Comments
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand's Rugby World Cup semifinal loss to England has resulted in the All Blacks dropping to third in the international rankings, their lowest spot in 16 years.

England has grabbed the No. 1 ranking after its 19-7 win in Yokohama last weekend. South Africa moved into second spot after beating Wales in the other semifinal match.

England and South Africa will return to Yokohama for the World Cup final on Saturday.

New Zealand was last ranked third after its semifinal loss to Australia at the 2003 World Cup. It could move up to second if it beats Wales in the bronze medal playoff on Friday at Tokyo Stadium. Wales dropped from third to fourth on the list.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Rugby World Cup

A Gourmet Guide to Yokohama West Gate

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining