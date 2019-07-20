New Zealand Maori improve to beat Fiji 26-17

rugby union

New Zealand Maori made major improvements in the space of a week to beat Fiji 26-17 in a rugby international Saturday, tying the two-match series 1-1.

Fiji outclassed the New Zealanders 27-10 in the first match of the series in Suva last weekend, posting their first win over the Maori in 52 years.

The shortcomings which cost New Zealand Maori so dearly a week ago were largely eliminated, paving the way for their resurgence. The aimless kicking which helped fuel the Fiji attack in Suva, and the missed tackles which made that fault more severe, were much less evident Saturday.

The Maori kept the ball in hand more often, though possession was relatively evenly shared. At the same time, the Maori defensive line was squarer, removing the gaps which Fiji found in a staggered defense last weekend.

The Maori also missed 21 tackles in Fiji but were much more efficient in defense Saturday, hitting hard in head-on defense and scrambling well when forced to cover.

"The performance we put on last week we just weren't proud of at all," Maori captain Ash Dixon said. "We knew we were up against it this week and we had to put a bit of mahi (work) in this week and get ourselves sorted.

"I'm really happy with how we went today. We probably left a few opportunities out there today but we fronted a lot better than we did last week."

This week it was the Fiji defense which was yielding, conceding one try in a tight first half, then three in the second half as the Maori drove home their advantage. Fiji made a large number of changes to its lineup as it tests players and combinations ahead of the World Cup.

"We've got a big squad going into the World Cup campaign and we've got a lot of boys who've got something to prove," Fiji captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu said. "Every game is an opportunity for everyone going into the World Cup."

The 7-7 scoreline at halftime was far from indicative of the movement and enterprise from both sides in the first 40 minutes. Attacks were regularly launched out of deep defense.

The Maori scored quickly after halftime and from then on built a substantial advantage as Fiji began to make errors as they tried to chase the game.

Fiji looked dangerous throughout the first half and scored first, a magnificent try finished by hooker Veremalua Vugakoto who received a between-the-legs pass from Waqaniburotu before squeezing in in the left-hand corner.

Both sides had scoring chances before New Zealand Maori leveled the scores with a try with a try to winger Sean Wainui who scored a double in the first match of the series.

Rob Thompson gave the Maori the lead with a try minutes after halftime and they expanded their advantage with tries to center Alex Nankivell and lock Isaia Walker-Leawere whose father Kele Leawere played tests for Fiji.

Fiji scored the last try through John Dyer, on debut.

