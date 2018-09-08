All Blacks beat Argentina 46-24

All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown, left, attacks against the Pumas at Trafalgar Park in Nelson, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Anthony Phelps)

rugby union

An experimental All Blacks team was forced to dig deep Saturday to beat massive underdogs Argentina 46-24 in a Rugby Championship test at Trafalgar Park.

Argentina, which hadn't beaten New Zealand in any of their 26 previous tests, scored the first try of both halves and played an unexpectedly potent attacking game to keep New Zealand under constant pressure.

A disallowed try, a struggling scrum, a number of handling errors and a heavy penalty count finally thwarted the challenge of an Argentina team playing with confidence after beating South Africa in their most recent test.

New Zealand held a tenuous 18-14 lead after 50 minutes but a try-scoring double by scrumhalf T.J. Perenara and other tries to returning winger Nehe Milner-Skudder, captain Kieran Read, Shannon Frizell and Jack Goodhue allowed the All Blacks to escape and retain their unbeaten record in this year's Rugby Championship.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.