Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Worldrugby.org
rugby world cup 2019

Nippon TV, NHK and J Sports appointed Japan rights holders for RWC 2019

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rugby World Cup 2019 is set to deliver a record domestic broadcast audience after World Rugby announced the appointment of NHK, Nippon TV and J Sports as broadcaster rights-holders for Japan. 

The appointment of Japan’s leading sports broadcasters as rights-holders will ensure that the tournament has the widest-possible audience reach in a nation that has a population of 127 million.

In total, 31 matches will be on-free-to-air broadcast, including the opening match between Japan and Russia on Sept 20, the final on Nov 2 and all of Japan’s matches.

With excitement building across the host nation and organisers recording impressive ticket demand ahead of Asia’s first Rugby World Cup, it is anticipated that the domestic market will return figures that will smash records set at Rugby World Cup 2015 where Japan enjoyed their best-ever campaign.

At England 2015, the cumulative audience across Japan increased by 59 million from 2011, delivering a record rugby audience of 25 million viewers for the match against Samoa. The total 15-minute reach was a record 31 million.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “Rugby World Cup 2015 set new standards of rugby broadcast innovation and delivery, providing fans in a record number of nations with every unforgettable moment from the most compelling and competitive tournament to date.

“We are excited about this deal for the Japanese rights, not just because it ensures that the nation’s top sports broadcasters are involved, but that with a strong free-to-air component it will guarantee the biggest domestic broadcast footprint for a Rugby World Cup and therefore what is likely to be a record audience.

“We look forward to working in partnership with NHK, Nippon TV and J Sports to tell the story of what promises to be a very special and game-changing Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.”

Rugby World Cup 2015 set new viewership and coverage records in 27 markets as 16,000 hours of action was watched by 70 per cent of the viewing population in key markets underscoring World Rugby's strategy of prioritising free-to-air over pay TV in targeted markets.

© Worldrugby.org

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Slice of Life in Nerima, The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Don’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

LGBT

3 Gay Bars in Fukuoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Art & Culture

Remembering Kiki Kirin Through 5 Of Her Most Renowned Movies

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Budget

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel

5 Netflix and Hulu Shows That are Good to Watch and Great for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon