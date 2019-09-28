Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Africa's Lukhanyo Am runs past the Namibian defence during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at the City of Toyota Stadium between South Africa and Namibia in Toyota City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
rugby world cup 2019

Springboks crush Namibia 57-3

0 Comments
By GERALD IMRAY
TOYOTA

South Africa restored some order at the Rugby World Cup by putting away Namibia 57-3 on Saturday.

The Springboks' second-string lineup was still a different level against the World Cup's lowest-ranked team in a Pool B game that was only a side story to Japan's shock win over Ireland hours earlier. That threw the tournament on its head and put Japan in ecstasy.

South Africa scored nine tries, five in the first half and four in the second. Hooker Bongi Mbonambi and winger Makazole Mapimpi had a pair each.

Namibia has never won a Rugby World Cup game and the gulf between the teams was clear — and big — despite them being southern African neighbors. Namibia also had players sin-binned in each half to make it much harder for itself.

Mbonambi got both his tries from rolling mauls. Flanker Francois Louw also got one from the back of a maul and the Springboks were going at a point-a-minute at one time in the first half. Winger Makazole Mapimpi and center Lukhanyo Am also crossed in the first 40.

After a rapid start, the South Africans were sloppy for a 10-minute period, though, before Am scored right at the end of the half to right that.

Flyhalf Cliven Loubser kicked a first-half penalty for Namibia's only points.

The Springboks procession continued after the break. Mapimpi got his second and fullback Warrick Gelant, the attacking spark for the Springboks from the back of the field, got a try too.

Regular skipper Siya Kolisi came off the bench to dive over on the right wing with almost his first touch and stand-in captain Schalk Brits also scored and broke out into a big smile.

The game made Brits the second-oldest Springbok to play at a World Cup and the second-oldest man to captain the Boks at rugby's marquee event.

Despite the blowout, it was the smallest winning margin ever for the Springboks over Namibia, which was on the wrong end of the heaviest loss in Rugby World Cup history. Namibia lost 142-0 to Australia in 2003 for the tournament record.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #49: Bar Owner Invents New Way to Drink Bubble Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Yatsugatake Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Visiting Yokohama? This Online Map Will Help You Explore the Best of the City’s Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Tokyo Coding Club: The Tech School That Inspires Students To Create The Future

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Toxic Drinking Culture No One Talks About

GaijinPot Blog