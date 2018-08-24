NTT Docomo appointed Rugby World Cup 2019 tournament supplier

World Rugby has announced the appointment of NTT Docomo as a Rugby World Cup 2019 tournament supplier.

Mobile telecommunications giant NTT Docomo will provide its market-leading expertise and solutions to connect a nationwide celebration of Japan, rugby and its character-building values through a network of engaged host cities from Sapporo in the north to Kumamoto in the south.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “World Rugby is delighted to be welcoming NTT Docomo to the Rugby World Cup commercial program family for the first time as a tournament supplier.

“Rugby World Cup is the world in union and we look forward to partnering with NTT Docomo to bring the whole of Japan and more than 400,000 international visitors together in celebration of the host nation, friendship and rugby. With a network of 76 million subscribers and an excellence in mobile technology solutions, NTT Docomo is the perfect partner in that regard.”

NTT Docomo President and CEO Kazuhiro Yoshizawa added: “It will be an honor for Docomo to participate as a Tournament Supplier for Asia’s first Rugby World Cup.

“Through our corporate rugby team, Red Hurricanes, Docomo has been active in supporting the popularization of rugby as well as the promotion of regional sports. In sponsoring Rugby World Cup 2019, we hope to enhance the value and excitement of watching sports supported by Docomo’s highly advanced, world-class mobile communication technologies.”

As the first Rugby World Cup in Asia, Japan 2019 is on track to be a special and ground-breaking tournament. Demand for tickets, official travel and hospitality programs continues to be extremely strong with the next phase of ticket sales commencing on Sept 19 with the general ticket ballot.

Rugby World Cup 2019 Worldwide Partner MasterCard is offering fans who apply for tickets using their MasterCard the chance to receive a double entry in the ticketing ballot. For further information on the ticketing process, visit www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets.

The Rugby World Cup 2019 commercial program now features a full inventory of six Worldwide Partners: Emirates, Heineken, Land Rover, MasterCard, Société Générale and DHL (all confirmed in record time with record value), Canon, Toto Ltd, SECOM, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Mitsubishi Estate and NEC as Official Sponsors and Gilbert, TUDOR, Toppan Printing, Canterbury and NTT Docomo as tournament suppliers.

© Worldrugby.org