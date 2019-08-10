Online sales for remaining Rugby World Cup tickets to start at 6 p.m. Saturday

Remaining Rugby World Cup 2019 ticket inventory will be available for a final general sales phase set to begin at 18:00 JST on Saturday at www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets. These tickets will be a mixture of seats released from ongoing venue planning and configuration and handbacks from the tournament's commercial program and unions, and tickets that have been registered for official resale by fans who can no longer attend matches.

With traffic to the Rugby World Cup 2019 ticketing site expected to be extremely heavy during the early stages of this next ticket sales window, fans are requested to be patient while waiting to access the site.

Japan Rugby World Cup 2019 Organising Committee CEO Akira Shimazu said: “With ticket sales set to resume this weekend, anybody considering buying tickets for matches that still have availability, I urge you not to hesitate for a second. There are still some great tickets available and we want to ensure that we welcome as many foreign fans to Japan as possible for this ground-breaking, once in a lifetime tournament.”

Another option for fans looking to secure specific match tickets is through the Rugby World Cup 2019 Official Supporter Tour and Hospitality programs. Ticket-inclusive travel packages provided through RWC 2019 official travel agents are proving extremely popular, with tickets for some of the most popular matches still available. The prestigious Webb Ellis Suite and private hospitality suites are already sold out, however some great matchday hospitality options are still available.

Further details can be found via www.rugbyworldcup.com/supportertours and www.rugbyworldcup.com/hospitality. With such exceptional demand for tickets, fans are being urged to buy exclusively from official channels to avoid being let down. For more details visit www.rugbyworldcup.com/buy-official.

