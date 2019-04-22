Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pocock's injury absence lengthens in Super Rugby

SYDNEY

Wallabies flanker David Pocock is returning from South Africa to Australia with an injured calf muscle that will keep him out of a sixth-straight Super Rugby match.

Pocock's ACT Brumbies, which beat the Stormers 19-17 in Cape Town Saturday in the first match of a South Africa tour, say the move is precautionary.

Pocock, who will be a key member of the Australia World Cup squad this year, has played only 138 minutes over three games this season. The team hopes the 30-year-old will be fit for the Brumbies' home match against the Auckland-based Blues on May 4.

Meanwhile, the career of Australia's oldest Super Rugby player, 38-year-old Brumbies hooker Joss Mann-Rea, may be over after he injured his knee against the Stormers.

Mann-Rea is returning home and back-up hooker Connal McInerney will join the team in Buenos Aires for their next match against Argentina.

