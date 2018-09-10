Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

Prince Akishino becomes Rugby World Cup 2019 Honorary Patron

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rugby World Cup 2019 has announced that Prince Akishino has accepted the request of the Rugby World Cup 2019 Organising Committee to assume the role of Honorary Patron to the tournament.]

The period of appointment will commence one year ahead of the start of the tournament on Sept 20, 2018 and run until the last day of the tournament on Nov 2, 2019.

Fujio Mitarai, Chairman of Rugby World Cup 2019 Organising Committee said: “On behalf of all members and stakeholders of Rugby World Cup 2019, I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to Prince Akishino for his gracious acceptance of our invitation to assume the position of Honorary Patron. Rugby World Cup 2019 is tremendously significant as the first Rugby World Cup to be held in Japan and Asia. The position of Honorary Patron will be of great support and motivation for all our colleagues and partners working tirelessly towards hosting this monumental tournament.”

