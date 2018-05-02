Prizes up for grabs to mark 500 days until 2019 Rugby World Cup

On May 8, there will be just 500 days to go to the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. To celebrate the exciting milestone, rugby fans around the world are being challenged to #FindRugby for the chance to win Rugby World Cup 2019 tickets and other great prizes.

By posting images or videos of oval, rugby ball shaped objects in combination with the hashtags #FindRugby and #500DTG on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, fans will stand a chance of winning some very exciting prizes, including tickets to Rugby World Cup 2019 and a chance to have the Webb Ellis Cup visit you at home, work or school.

For those not lucky enough to win tickets through the #500DTG competition, priority ballot ticket sales for the Rugby World Cup 2019 will go on sale to Front Row members on 19 May 2018.

Fans can join the Front Row here and fans who use their MasterCard will double their chances in the ballot.

For more details on the rules of the #FindRugby competition please click here and also view the competition privacy policy details by clicking here.

HOW TO ENTER

The competition runs until Sunday, May 20 2018 at 23:59 JST.

Find fun and entertaining items that are OVAL shaped and look like a rugby ball and them post them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram along with hashtags #500DTG and #FindRugby and a few words on why you are looking forward to Rugby World Cup 2019 and you could be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.

PRIZES

Courtesy of the Worldwide Partners

A chance to win the right to “have Webb Ellis Cup visit your place” (Cup to be transported by Land Rover): 1 winner only

A chance to go see a match at Rugby World Cup 2019 (Japan v Ireland, Category A, kick off at 16:15pm, Sat. 28 Sep. 2019 (local time), Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa) (by courtesy of Mastercard): A total of 4 tickets (to be awarded in 2 sets of 2 tickets)

A chance to win the 500 Days to Go Limited Edition Rugby World Cup 2019 Ball (to be delivered by DHL): A total of 10 balls

A chance to win Heineken’s Original Rugby World Cup 2019 Rugby Ball (size 5) (by courtesy of Heineken) : 1 winner only* (age 20 or over)

A chance to win Heineken’s Original Rugby World Cup 2019 Mini Rugby Ball (by courtesy of Heineken) : 1 winner only* (age 20 or over)

Courtesy of the Official Sponsors

A chance to win Canon’s Original Rugby World Cup 2019 Note-pad (by courtesy of Canon) 50 winners

A chance to win Portable Washlet (by courtesy of TOTO) 2 winners

A chance to win Secom’s originally-designed Thermos Bottle (by courtesy of Secom) 5 winners

A chance to win a special package (containing 10 Special Bottles) of Lipovitan D Drink (by courtesy of Taisho Pharmaceutical): a total of 50 winners* (age 15 or over)

A chance to stay at Yokohama Royal Park Hotel for one night (by courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate CO., LTD.): A hotel voucher for 2 persons. Please note the follow:

The winner must be at least 20 years of age or over.

No minors (below the age of 20) shall be permitted to stay at the hotel by themselves.

The hotel voucher shall be only valid for a period of six (6) months since the date of issue.

The hotel voucher may not be used for the following dates:

3-4 May; 22-23 December; 29 December – 1 January.

In addition to the above, please be reminded that the hotel may not always be able to accommodate the winner’s request to stay on a particular date, depending on the availability of rooms.

WINNERS

Winners will be drawn randomly and will be notified within 10 days of the end of the submission period via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by direct message to the account used to enter the Competition. The communication will be from the official Rugby World Cup 2019 social media accounts so please make sure that you follow the official accounts before entering.

© Rugbyworldcup.com