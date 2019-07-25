Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Argentina coach Mario Ledesma has made five changes to his team to face Australia after last weekend's 20-16 defeat to New Zealand Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Pumas coach Ledesma makes five changes for Wallabies

By JUAN MABROMATA
BUENOS AIRES

Veteran hooker Agustin Creevy has been left out due to injury as Argentina coach Mario Ledesma made five changes to his side named on Wednesday to face Australia in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The Pumas came agonisingly close last weekend to a first ever victory over New Zealand but succumbed to a 20-16 defeat.

Creevy did not travel with the squad to Australia due to a muscle problem and is replaced in the front row by Julian Montoya.

Toulon back-rower Facundo Isa comes in at number eight in place of Javier Ortega Desio while Tomas Lezana plays at blindside flanker instead of Marcos Kremer.

Santiago Cordero, who moved from Exeter Chiefs to Bordeaux-Begles during the off season, comes in at right wing in place of Matias Moroni, who moves to outside center as Matias Orlando drops to the bench.

The final change sees Joaquin Tuculet picked at full-back ahead of Emiliano Boffelli.

After naming 13 players from Super Rugby runners-up Jaguares against the All Blacks, Ledesma has picked four foreign-based players to face the Wallabies.

Stade Francais fly-half Nicolas Sanchez and Saracens prop Juan Figallo keep their places.

Two more players, blindside flanker and captain Pablo Matera and lock Tomas Lavanini, played for Jaguares in their 19-3 defeat to the Canterbury Crusaders earlier this month but will join Stade Francais and Leicester Tigers respectively next season.

Australia began their campaign with a 35-17 defeat away to South Africa.

Team (15-1)

Joaquin Tuculet; Santiago Cordero, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Ramiro Moyano; Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Facundo Isa, Tomas Lezana, Pablo Matera (capt); Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti; Juan Figallo, Julian Montoya, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Replacements: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Ramiro Herrera, Matias Alemanno, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Felipe Ezcurra, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Matias Orlando

